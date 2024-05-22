EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.93-2.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $860-900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $872.12 million. EnerSys also updated its FY25 guidance to $8.55-8.95 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ENS traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.53. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $83.24 and a 52 week high of $113.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of EnerSys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of EnerSys from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

