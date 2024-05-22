Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 1.1% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $11,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 573,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 802,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,062,000 after purchasing an additional 36,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR stock traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $114.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,923,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.64 and its 200 day moving average is $101.67. The company has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.56.

View Our Latest Report on Emerson Electric

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.