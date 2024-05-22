Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Oxler Private Wealth LLC

Oxler Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 0.9% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of LLY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $802.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,755,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,760. The stock has a market cap of $763.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $762.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $689.24. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $419.80 and a fifty-two week high of $816.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. DZ Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $769.53.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

