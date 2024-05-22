Elders Limited (OTCMKTS:EDESY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Elders Limited (OTCMKTS:EDESY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3004 per share on Thursday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Elders’s previous dividend of $0.22.
Elders Stock Performance
Shares of EDESY remained flat at $29.79 during midday trading on Wednesday. Elders has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.91.
About Elders
