Elders Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.18 (ASX:ELD)

Elders Limited (ASX:ELD – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 27th.
Elders Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.92.
About Elders
