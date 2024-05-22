Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0664 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.89. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $8.49.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
