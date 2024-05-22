Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,314,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $123,821,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1,133.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 250,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,850,000 after buying an additional 230,422 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 12.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,154,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,323,000 after buying an additional 131,058 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $16,338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $2,466,395.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 183,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,967,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $2,466,395.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 183,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,967,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total transaction of $2,507,681.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 187,647 shares in the company, valued at $33,975,365.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,041 shares of company stock worth $6,799,177. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $187.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.57.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG stock opened at $181.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.74. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $122.20 and a 12 month high of $191.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

