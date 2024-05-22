Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $965,000 Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $599,633,000 after buying an additional 527,546 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $196,814,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,727,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $73,722,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,410,000 after purchasing an additional 53,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DECK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $864.00 target price (down previously from $983.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $875.00 to $860.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $900.31.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DECK opened at $900.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $872.61 and its 200-day moving average is $789.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $424.36 and a 12 month high of $956.17.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total value of $5,530,640.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,640,481.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total transaction of $5,530,640.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,640,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,720,647.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,486 shares of company stock valued at $13,518,416 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

