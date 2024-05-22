Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Stock Position Decreased by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 75,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 55,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 45,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 89,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.63. 257,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,120. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.39 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.39.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

