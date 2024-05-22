Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Dillard’s has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Dillard’s has a dividend payout ratio of 3.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dillard’s to earn $32.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

NYSE DDS traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $442.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,243. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $272.58 and a 12 month high of $476.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $435.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $401.44. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Insider Activity

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 18th. The company reported $11.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.69 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dillard’s will post 33.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.21, for a total value of $205,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,794. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Dillard’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

Featured Articles

