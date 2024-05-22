Delta Asset Management LLC TN Reduces Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Boeing were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $186.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,762,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,087,245. The company has a market cap of $114.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.27 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.93. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $159.70 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Melius reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Argus cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.24.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

