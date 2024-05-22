Delta Asset Management LLC TN Raises Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $1,560,524,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,292,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,467,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,959,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $870,198,000 after buying an additional 1,246,066 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,606,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $905,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,902 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,361,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $582,970,000 after buying an additional 134,815 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,522,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,533,717. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $41.91 and a one year high of $67.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

