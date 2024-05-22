Delta Asset Management LLC TN Raises Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Mondelez International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,480,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,520,000 after acquiring an additional 120,665 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,650,000. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,735,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,683,000 after purchasing an additional 429,936 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,832,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,468,000 after buying an additional 62,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,365,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,639,521. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.45. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $94.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

