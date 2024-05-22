Delta Asset Management LLC TN Purchases 573 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 636.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Equifax were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Equifax by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,538 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Equifax by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 226,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.19.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In related news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $3,178,168.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,126,083.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equifax news, Director Karen L. Fichuk purchased 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $238.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,089.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,305 shares in the company, valued at $789,134.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $3,178,168.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,964 shares in the company, valued at $17,126,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equifax Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.11. 860,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,980. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.54. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $275.10.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.74%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

