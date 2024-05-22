Delta Asset Management LLC TN Makes New Investment in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 2,815.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 104.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 15,798 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Ubiquiti Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UI traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.06. 78,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,270. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.43. Ubiquiti Inc. has a one year low of $103.00 and a one year high of $189.52.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

