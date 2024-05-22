Delta Asset Management LLC TN Lowers Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Dominion Energy by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,213,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,079,330. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

