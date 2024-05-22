Delta Asset Management LLC TN Invests $85,000 in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,646 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Sanmina by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 33,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 17,050 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Sanmina by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 64,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Sanmina by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 677,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,823,000 after buying an additional 145,780 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Sanmina by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 23,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 14,726 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanmina Price Performance

NASDAQ:SANM traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.10. 371,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,995. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $69.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Sanmina in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Sanmina

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $230,837.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,463,504.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sanmina news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $466,118.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,887 shares in the company, valued at $6,548,575.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $230,837.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,463,504.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,103 shares of company stock valued at $720,600. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Further Reading

