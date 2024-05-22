Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $942,000 Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 16.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,634,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,665 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,711,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000,000 after buying an additional 63,411 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,547,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,028 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,734,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,529,000 after purchasing an additional 48,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,461,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,862,000 after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.9 %

MAR traded down $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.16. 1,090,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,987. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.00. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.13 and a 1 year high of $260.57. The firm has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,188,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at $23,188,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Marriott sold 2,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.94, for a total value of $716,449.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 596,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,378,695.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,027 shares of company stock valued at $6,730,271 over the last ninety days. 10.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

