Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $312,000 Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Winder Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth $1,728,544,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth $95,612,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,927,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $267,711,000 after purchasing an additional 996,629 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth $79,812,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,672,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $388,358,000 after purchasing an additional 795,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

IFF traded down $1.96 on Wednesday, hitting $95.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,038,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.41. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.11 and a 12-month high of $99.91.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -16.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.41.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

