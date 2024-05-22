Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN reduced its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

MAA traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.00. The stock had a trading volume of 516,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.17 and a 200-day moving average of $129.58. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $115.56 and a one year high of $158.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.44 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.27%.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,807 shares of company stock valued at $353,955. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

