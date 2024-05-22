Delta Asset Management LLC TN Cuts Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lessened its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Mufg Bank LTD. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% in the third quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. now owns 68,374,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,450,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $827,370,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% in the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,842,000 after purchasing an additional 17,066,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,513,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 120.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,810,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813,976 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,798,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,418,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.30. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

