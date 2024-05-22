D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 3,131 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $7,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 45,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 31,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 26,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period.

BATS:EFAV opened at $72.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.11.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

