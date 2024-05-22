D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 27,880 Shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 333,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,880 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.30% of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $8,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $972,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 86,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 23,370 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 322,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 194,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $11,152,000.

NYSEARCA:MISL opened at $28.77 on Wednesday. First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.61 million, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.77.

The First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (MISL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx US Aerospace & Defense index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 US companies involved in advanced and traditional aerospace and defense. MISL was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

