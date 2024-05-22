D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,889 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.18% of Alaska Air Group worth $8,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $249,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,201.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

NYSE ALK opened at $43.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALK. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

