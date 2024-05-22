D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,674 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.53% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $8,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the third quarter worth about $108,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $101.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $78.54 and a 12-month high of $103.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.96 and a 200 day moving average of $94.85.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

