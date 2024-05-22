D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 3,572 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 162,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $574,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 177,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 67,906 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 204,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 97,378 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period.

IQLT opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.73. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $40.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

