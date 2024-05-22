CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Trading 0.1% Higher

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.78 and last traded at $57.76. Approximately 2,815,391 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 11,826,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.24. The company has a market capitalization of $72.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.56.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in CVS Health by 573.2% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its position in CVS Health by 192.0% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.