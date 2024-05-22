Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Down 2.8%

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.82. Approximately 184,259 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,083,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRON shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cronos Group

Cronos Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.23.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $25.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.30 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 61.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cronos Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRON. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 105,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 27,446 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,217,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 204.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 11,459 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group

(Get Free Report)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.