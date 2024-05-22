CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Bought by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC raised its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,284 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,014,454,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of CRH by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 164,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after acquiring an additional 14,166 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $80.75 on Wednesday. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.02.

CRH Increases Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CRH plc will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRH shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.28.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRH

About CRH

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.