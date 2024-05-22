Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases 31,743 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 407,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,743 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $66,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 220,760.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 44,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 44,152 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $205,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in International Business Machines by 210.8% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 6,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in International Business Machines by 4.0% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 12,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Certuity LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 11.1% during the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $173.49 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $125.01 and a one year high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.44 and its 200 day moving average is $173.73. The firm has a market cap of $159.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.74.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

