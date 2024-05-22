Corient Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,527,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 7.24% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $70,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1,352.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA INTF opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $30.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.57 and its 200 day moving average is $28.40.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

