Corient Private Wealth LLC Acquires 6,576 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,583 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $71,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $647.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $278.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.15, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $650.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $605.71 and a 200 day moving average of $546.17.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.53.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,039 shares of company stock worth $46,401,083 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

