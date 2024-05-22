Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Trading Down 0.2%

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.67 and last traded at $39.18. 2,711,938 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 20,626,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.27.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $152.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 437.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 16,625 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 331,099 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $14,681,000 after purchasing an additional 20,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,372 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

