Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $756,176,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 896,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,968,000 after acquiring an additional 280,873 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at $82,379,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,103,000 after purchasing an additional 143,122 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 512.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 144,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,933,000 after purchasing an additional 120,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $541.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $537.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $538.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.00. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.06 and a 1-year high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.