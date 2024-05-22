Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,690 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,452 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $619,404,000. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,972,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,608 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $414,551,000 after buying an additional 442,005 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 4,112.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 446,047 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $92,292,000 after buying an additional 435,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,322,121 shares of the software company’s stock worth $321,910,000 after acquiring an additional 429,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $220.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $279.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies upped their price target on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADSK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,285,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,616 shares of company stock worth $9,319,448. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.