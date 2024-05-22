Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 949.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV stock opened at $74.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.75. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $76.76.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.