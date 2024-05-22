Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 79.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,566.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,566.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,694 shares of company stock valued at $14,265,266 over the last three months. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $995.59 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $860.10 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11. The stock has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,076.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,027.94.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,123.64.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

