Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,348 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the third quarter worth $1,534,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Owens Corning by 30.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 131.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of OC stock opened at $178.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.45. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $181.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.48 and its 200 day moving average is $153.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on OC. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $609,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Articles

