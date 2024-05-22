Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $988,000 Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,157 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Motco raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 95 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $369.82 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.64 and a 52-week high of $370.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.19.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.43.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,169 shares of company stock worth $2,803,460. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

