Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,816 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,471 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,155 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.2% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,901 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 47.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 206.9% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at $89,322,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at $89,322,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,575 shares of company stock worth $11,491,006 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ FANG opened at $196.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.97. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.41 and a 1 year high of $211.96.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FANG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FANG

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.