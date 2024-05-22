Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 174.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,079,000 after purchasing an additional 26,191,458 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth $465,950,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,715,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,167,000 after buying an additional 9,519,411 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,901,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,995,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,271 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS EFV opened at $56.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.30.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.