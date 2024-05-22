Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.28% of SBA Communications worth $77,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
SBAC opened at $196.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.15. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $183.64 and a 52-week high of $258.76. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.59.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.86%.
SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.
