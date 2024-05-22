Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 636,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,554 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Prologis worth $84,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Prologis by 84.5% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Prologis by 16.5% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Prologis by 0.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 20.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 544,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,822,000 after purchasing an additional 93,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 8.1% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $110.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.16 and a 200-day moving average of $122.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.35.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

