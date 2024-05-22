Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,718,760 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,292 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 6.97% of Model N worth $73,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MODN. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 1,594.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Model N by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Model N by 23.3% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MODN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Model N in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Shares of Model N stock opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. Model N, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $35.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Model N had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 8,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $205,212.24. Following the sale, the executive now owns 229,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,752.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 8,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $205,212.24. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 229,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,752.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 20,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $601,132.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 884,172 shares in the company, valued at $26,339,483.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,414 shares of company stock worth $1,832,223. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

