Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 309,864 Shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,174,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,864 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Klaviyo were worth $60,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KVYO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,087,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the third quarter worth about $8,478,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,111,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter worth $34,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. FBN Securities started coverage on Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Klaviyo in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Klaviyo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Klaviyo Stock Performance

Shares of KVYO stock opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. Klaviyo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.52.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.08 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Klaviyo, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Klaviyo

In other news, insider Landon Edmond sold 3,545 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $85,611.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,117.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Further Reading

