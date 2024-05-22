Clearbridge Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,222,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,153,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Brookfield as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,429,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Brookfield by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,312,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,326,000 after acquiring an additional 242,567 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,233,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331,522 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $614,104,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Brookfield by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,335,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,260,000 after purchasing an additional 795,309 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of BN opened at $44.36 on Wednesday. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.50. The stock has a market cap of $72.85 billion, a PE ratio of 73.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BN. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on Brookfield

About Brookfield

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.