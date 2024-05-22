Clearbridge Investments LLC Makes New $85.91 Million Investment in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 801,314 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,909,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.34% of CGI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CGI by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 6.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CGI by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CGI by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 297.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GIB opened at $105.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.17. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.07 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.82 and a 200-day moving average of $107.54.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on CGI from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

