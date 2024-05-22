Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,553,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,534 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.61% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $111,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $877,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,788,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,949,000. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,204,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.00. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $84.89.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 22,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $1,576,556.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,301,065.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 22,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $1,576,556.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,301,065.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 26,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total value of $1,808,207.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,487 shares of company stock valued at $11,364,950 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITCI. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.17.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

