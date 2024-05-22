Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $82.56 Million Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,223,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,649 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $82,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FOXF. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,429,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Fox Factory by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory Stock Performance

Shares of FOXF opened at $46.25 on Wednesday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $37.98 and a 52 week high of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $333.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fox Factory from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fox Factory

About Fox Factory

(Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.