Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $72.74 Million Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,402,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,943 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.85% of Americold Realty Trust worth $72,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COLD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $677,077,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 36,753.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,818,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797,617 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 76,044.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,243,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234,868 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $40,526,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,737,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:COLD opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.87 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.60.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -75.21%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

